Mesut Ozil isn’t revealing anything about what he plans to do in the future, saying that he’ll discuss his Arsenal future “at the end of the season”.

The Arsenal man has had a disappointing year, and has been linked with Manchester United, PSG and Bayern Munich.

“As I’ve already said, what matters is the team,”

The German star has only scored twelve goals this season, playing a limited role in the buildup play, especially not in 2017.

“We focus on Arsenal, we have some big games to play if we want to qualify for the Champions League, and we need to concentrate on that.

“We’ll talk about my future at the end of the season. My priority today, it’s to finish the campaign as well as possible with Arsenal.”