Alexandre Lacazette says that he’s interested in a move to Atletico Madrid.

The Arsenal, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund target is at the centre of major transfer speculation, and he certainly fanned the flames with his latest comments.

“Atletico Madrid? It’s a pleasure [to be linked to them], they have great players, a great Coach, a good crowd, Antoine Griezmann is down there, so yes [I‘m interested],”

“I’ve already done many things for the club [Lyon], and I’d love to see what’s happening elsewhere.”

Rumours had the Colchoneros being ready to make a

50 million offer for the Frenchman’s services.

“I don’t exclude staying, either. I don’t want to leave just for the sake of it.

“To make a decision means that one has offers. We’ll see what happens between the end of the season and the opening of the summer transfer window, and we’ll think about things calmly.”

wrote recently that Atletico Madrid were in advanced negotiations for the 25-year-old, who has scored 35 goals in all competitions for the Gones.