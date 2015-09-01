West Ham target Nikola Kalinic has had quite the 24 hours.

The Croatian is coming fresh off Fiorentina’s first Serie A win over Juventus since October 2013, when the Viola came back from two goals down to win 4-2 in a sensational turnaround.

Last night’s glittering performance saw Kalinic open the scoring and play a blinder. Could it boost his stock in China, where Tianjin Quanjian have long been chasing him?

Crucially, the Chinese Premier League club is offering the former Blackburn flop €12-15m a year, quite the sum.

Were he to leave, Fiorentina would target Jonathan Calleri of West Ham, the former Juventus, Inter and Roma target unable to make his mark at the London Stadium.

Kalinic has netted 21 Serie A goals since joining the Viola at the beginning of the 2015-2016 season. He was one of that campaign’s early stars, netting ten times before the Christmas break.