Riyad Mahrez wants to move to Roma,

A Premier League champion two seasons ago with Leicester City, the Algerian international has been linked to an exit all summer, with talk that he wants to play Champions League football, which Roma can guarantee. Arsenal were also linked to a move for him, but that trail has gone cold of late.

The Mirror write that the Foxes star could leave soon, but that it depends from whether Leicester City will lower their asking price.

Only scored 10 goals in all competitions for Leicester City last season, which explained why Arsenal weren’t keen on paying £50 million (

Trouble is, the price doesn’t seem to have gone down, despite reports last week indicating that as little as

Roma themselves let it be known through sporting director Monchi that they weren’t keen on payinh more than the €35m they’ve already bid.

“We’ve made two offers,” the former Sevilla transfer guru confirmed, “the second one is the right one, we’ll evaluate other options.

“There are no percentages [of succeeding], either a deal is made or it isn’t. Mahrez is one of the options, but not the only one.

“It’s true that it could be the last offer [we make].”