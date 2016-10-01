Richarlison won’t be leaving Watford in the current transfer window,

The Brazilian has been one of the best things to happen to the Hornets this season, scoring five goals in Premier League action, adding four assists.

According to the latest reports, his entourage have made it clear to teams like Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs will need to go overboard in order to sign him.

Richarlison has already let it be known that he wasn’t happy with Marco Silva being sacked by the Hornets, and replaced by Javi Gracia.

The 20-year-old sensation has played for his country’s Under-20 side, and is valued by the Hornets at around €55 million.

According to UOL Esporte, the Brazilian is “ready to jump”, with their report establishing that Richarlison was only persuaded to move to London by former Coach Silva.

Now that he’s not there anymore, the situation could change quickly...