Alexandre Lacazette isn’t ‘sure’ that he wants to leave Lyon, if chairman Jean-Michel Aulas is a reliable source.

The

60 million Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid target had another blockbuster game last night, helping Lyon come very close to topping Ajax in the Europa League semi-final return leg.

Having lost the first one 4-1, the Ligue 1 side managed to make it to 3-1 thanks to a Lacazette double, taking the 25-year-old to 33 total goals in all comps this season.

“There are a number of theories about players wanting to leave [OL] or not,” Aulas

“Lacazette? Alexandre needs to want to leave, which isn’t a total certainty at this point.”

Lacazette appears to have been in

Arsenal could do with the Lyon star in order to bolster their attack, with Alexis Sanchez rumoured to leave and Olivier Giroud struggling to assert himself at the Emirates.