€60m Chelsea, Arsenal and Juventus target pushing for summer move over playing time
29 January at 15:50It looks like Alvaro Morata’s recent social media outburst isn’t going to keep him at Real Madrid for very long, and that Chelsea are still very much in the race for his signature.
The Spanish international recently posted on his instagram account that he would always support Real Madrid.
El Confidential claim, however, that the 24-year-old is still raw at his lack of playing time, and will be angling for a move away this summer. He's only started six Liga games this season, scoring five times in a total of thirteen appearances.
Reports from Spain had Coach Conte asking the Pensioners’ board for the Spaniard back in December.
This report comes in the wake of a story from Cadena Ser, who reported last week that the Chelsea, Arsenal and Juventus target had told the club to choose between himself and Coach Zinedine Zidane.
Angry at Zizou for allegedly not keeping promises made about playing time, the Spanish international has told his entourage to listen to offers.
Morata is being valued by multiple sources at around the at £51m and would be open to a deal if they receive a bid for that amount at the end of the season.
@EdoDalmonte
