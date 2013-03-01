€60m Juventus star reportedly tells friends he wants to play for Pep Guardiola
19 March at 13:40No secret that Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is a long time target of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. The Italy star snubbed a move to the Etihad Staidum last summer but the Catalan boss is said to be willing to make a fresh bid to take him to the Blue side of Manchester during the incoming summer transfer window.
According to The Daily Star Leonardo Bonucci would be now willing to move to Manchester and play for Pep Guardiola. The British tabloid claims the Italy star has already told his fiend that ‘it is his ambition’ to play for the Catalan boss at the Etihad Stadium.
Therefore, Guardiola is preparing a € 60 million offer to tempt Juventus to sell their star but the Old Lady won’t be open to sell Bonucci unless the player pushes to leave the club.
The Serie A giants, in fact, have never sold their star because of their will but because each one of their former stars had asked the club to leave. In the past it happened with Arturo Vidal, Kingsley Coman and Paul Pogba.
