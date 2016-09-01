€60m Man United target is learning English
07 January at 13:05Malcom has dropped a huge hint that he is moving to England.
The Brazilian star has been on top form this season for Bordeaux, scoring seven goals and adding four Ligue 1 assists, enough to attract interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.
The powerful winger posted a picture to his Instagram account in which he showed that he was taking English lessons.
Goal reported around Christmas that the 20-year-old was very much liked by Jose Mourinho, with an offer in the region of 45 million being prepared.
Yet Bordeaux were asking for more, around 60 million.
Want a taste of what the winger can do? Check out the goal he scored against Dijon in early December!
Go to comments