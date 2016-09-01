Malcom has dropped a huge hint that

The Brazilian star has been on top form this season for Bordeaux, scoring seven goals and adding four Ligue 1 assists, enough to attract interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

The powerful winger posted a picture to his Instagram account in which he showed that he was taking English lessons.

Goal reported around Christmas that the 20-year-old was very much liked by Jose Mourinho, with an offer in the region of 45 million being prepared.

Yet Bordeaux were asking for more, around 60 million.

Want a taste of what the winger can do? Check out the goal he scored against Dijon in early December!