Ousmane Dembele has emphatically shot down any idea of moving to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The French sensation was linked to a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona, who were both said to be very interested. They liked him as an alternative to Kylian M’Bappe, who is set to cost

180 million.

“To be honest, this speculation doesn’t interest me at all,”

“I’m happy to be here in Dortmund.

“I want to win the Champions League. I want to become World Champion with France, obviously, but I want to win other titles with BVB,” he concluded.

Real’s plan was, in fact, to loan the winger straight back to Dortmund for another season, at least if Gareth Bale doesn’t budge.

€80 million offer for the Frenchman, who has netted six Bundesliga goals in his first campaign. He’d moved to the Signal Iduna for what now appears to be a bargain €15 million.