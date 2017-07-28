€80m Barcelona, Real Madrid target won't leave Dortmund
29 July at 10:55Ousmane Dembele has emphatically shot down any idea of moving to Real Madrid or Barcelona.
The French sensation was linked to a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona, who were both said to be very interested. They liked him as an alternative to Kylian M’Bappe, who is set to cost €180 million.
“To be honest, this speculation doesn’t interest me at all,” Dembele told the Bild.
“I’m happy to be here in Dortmund.
“I want to win the Champions League. I want to become World Champion with France, obviously, but I want to win other titles with BVB,” he concluded.
Real Madrid were linked to a massive €80 million offer for the Frenchman, who has netted six Bundesliga goals in his first campaign. He’d moved to the Signal Iduna for what now appears to be a bargain €15 million.
Real’s plan was, in fact, to loan the winger straight back to Dortmund for another season, at least if Gareth Bale doesn’t budge.
@EdoDalmonte
