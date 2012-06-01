A former Manchester United target is unhappy at his lack of playing time at Bayern Munich.

The subject of a massive €80 million bid from the Red Devils this summer, Thomas Muller must be kicking himself that he didn't leave the Allianz Arena.

He has, rather unexpectedly, found himself on the bench, having also enjoyed a poor tournament with Germany as the defending world champions went out to France at the semifinal stage.





New Coach Carlo Ancelotti has tended to drop Muller, relegating him to a purely secondary role both in Bundesliga action and in the Champions League. "The last game wasn't very nice from a personal standpoint, as I didn't play," the German international admitted to Bild (h/t Metro).

“There would have been more space than in previous games, I'd have enjoyed playing in it. Obviously I'm not smiling while I sit on the bench”.

A chance for United to make a second splash?