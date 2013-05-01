Diego Costa has made it clear that he will decide where he will play in future - and has also explained that

The Chelsea striker has recently been linked to Tianjin Quanjian again, the Chinese Super League club alleged to have offered €90 million to the Pensioners for the Brazilian, who himself was offered a stunning £650,000-a-week deal after tax.

Costa was talking to the media after scoring against Middlesbrough last night, taking his total tally for the season to 20 goals. His celebration included waving, which was taken to mean that the former Atletico Madrid man is off.

The Spanish international told DirectTV that he is “the owner of my future, and it does not mean that I am going to China."

Coach Antonio Conte sounded like he wasn’t ready to discount the possibility of the 28-year-old leaving, saying: “

“It's important for the future, with just 5 games from here to the end of the championship.I'm not worried about these issues. I see my players every day, and I see in them the right concentration and attention. We have not discussed his future and it is the same regarding Hazard."