EA confirm Astori will remain part of Fiorentina’s FIFA 18 squad
24 March at 14:55Almost three weeks after Davide Astori tragically passed away in an Udine hotel room, EA have announced the steps they will take regarding the former Fiorentina captain’s place in FIFA 18.
Having been in direct consultation with La Viola over what an appropriate response would be, the video game company has decided that Astori will remain part of the club’s squad. However, they will remove him from any FUT packages which he was included in.
La decisione di Fiorentina e Electronic Arts: Davide Astori resterà nel club viola nel noto videogioco calcistico https://t.co/8EZNfhHeO7— Violanews Fiorentina (@violanews) March 24, 2018
