Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer believes that there is no way Liverpool will be able to hold on to Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho. As the Dutchman takes his Eagles side to Anfield to face the Reds this afternoon, he had a stark warning for anyone who thinks he will still be wearing a red shirt come the end of August.



De Boer actually turned down Barcelona during his playing days at Ajax but believes this will not be the case for Coutinho. He explained that; “I had just made an agreement with Ajax for three years more and I said: “I'm sorry but I just agreed.”

“You hope the path that you go is the right way and at that moment, it was the right way. For me at that time everyone else had left and I was ready to make that step.”



Asked about the Brazilian’s situation he replied; “When somebody is not happy and he wants to leave, you know it is almost impossible that he stays. Then you have to wait until the end of the transfer period and you are still always in doubt".



‘Is he going? Do I have to get another player? It is a very difficult job but you have to deal with it. There are no guidelines or studies for that. It happens to you and you have to deal with it. ‘There is almost never a happy ending for one or two. Maybe for the player when he leaves for the club he wants to go to. Still he didn't train normally, he had maybe three weeks doing nothing on his own. It is always different if you are not playing games or training with the squad.”