Wilfried Zaha has snubbed the chance to join Spurs and Arsenal by commiting his future to The Eagles. The 24-year-old has penned a new five-year deal at Selhurst Park to end speculation over a possible summer departure.

The forward scored seven goals and had 11 assists to his name as the club secured their Premier League status with just one match to go. With the departure of boss Sam Allardyce this week, it remains to be seen who Zaha’s next coach will be but he told the clubs official website that; “Palace is in my heart and I don't think the story is over. I spoke with Steve [Parish] and I think I still have more to give this club”.



"The supporters have been amazing and I want us to do more than just stay in the League next year. I would like to thank the Chairman for being a big part of my journey and his fellow owners for backing me and rewarding my progression. Let's do this!"