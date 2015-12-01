Eden Hazard: "Coutinho made the right choice. Conte & Mourinho..."

Chelsea's Belgian international winger Eden Hazard was asked about the highly publicized spat between his former manager at the club José Mourinho and his current manager Antonio Conte.



Hazard tried to downplay it saying: "I think it was nothing. Most managers, not just Conte and Mourinho, like to speak in the media. But as a player we focus only what happens on the pitch, we don't care what happens between them, we just want to win games."



Hazard was also asked about Coutinho's move from Liverpool to FC Barcelona saying "it was good for him but is a bad thing for the Premier League."



Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)