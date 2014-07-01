80 GOALS - Eden Hazard second goal today made him joint 14th all time goalscorer with Chelsea #Legend Gianfranco Zola and Bob Whittingham #CFC pic.twitter.com/aDkymdVFtV — CarefreeYouth (@CarefreeYouth) December 2, 2017

Eden Hazard’s second goal against Newcastle this afternoon, not only gave Chelsea a 3-1 lead but, gave him 80 goals in London. The total equals that of Italian striker Gianfranco Zola during his time at Stamford Bridge.The current Birmingham City manager played for the Blues from 1996-2003 and racked up 80 in 229 appearances for the London club.Hazard gave Chelsea a boost early in the match when he drew level midway through the first stanza. His second goal was a confident Panenka on a penalty kick.