Eden Hazard's younger brother Thorgan is reportedly being targeted by Serie A giants AC Milan, who are also after a host of other

Hazard, 24, has been one of Borussia Monchengladbach’s best players this season. He has scored six times in 18 appearances and has also racked up a tally of 3 assists as well. He has already matched his last season’s tally.

Goal.com Italy have learnt that while Schalke midfielder Max Meyer is a prime target for the rossoneri, Milan see Hazard as an alternative for Meyer, who happens to be a Tottenham target as well. Meyer’s deal at the Veltins Arena expires at the end of the season, but Hazard is on Milan’s radar as well.

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has recently watched three games in Germany: the Friday game between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, the RB Leipzig-Schalke game on Sunday and the Koln-Gladbach game on Saturday.

Apart from Hazard and Meyer, Leverkusen’s Jamaican star Leon Bailey is also said to be on the San Siro based club’s radar.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)