Éder holding up Inter’s pursuit of Liverpool star
26 January at 12:20Inter directors Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio are continuously working on both incomings and outgoings as the transfer window nears its conclusion.
The Nerazzurri are locked in discussions with Liverpool over the potential signing of England striker Daniel Sturridge. There is the basis of an agreement in place which would see the 28-year-old move to Milan on loan with option to buy for €25 million in the summer.
However, the deal is being held up by Éder’s reluctance to join Crystal Palace, while he is said not to be too enthused by the idea of linking up with Roberto Mancini at Russian Premier League side Zenit St. Petersburg.
Meanwhile, West Ham United remain interested in signing the aforementioned Sturridge and could end up beating Inter to his signature. As for Éder, the Milanese giants are only willing to sell him on a permanent basis: whoever wants him must meet their asking price.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
