Eder pondering Inter exit

Despite having extended his contract with the club in November, Italian international Eder is considering to leave the Nerazzurri due to not featuring enough in the first team.



The former Sampdoria player spoke with Inter coach Luciano Spalletti during the summer pre-season training camp where he accepted a role as a back-up player at the club. However, Eder did not think that he would be utilized so little by the former Roma coach, who has given him 190 minutes in 20 fixtures so far and in the 2 latest fixtures he has not played a single minute.



Eder tweeted some tweets last week which were anything but clear and open to interpretation. Some inter fans have interpreted his tweets as a response to Mauro Icardi's claim that the attitude of everyone in the team during training has changed. Eder has neither denied nor confirmed this but it is clear that the former Sampdoria could be open to a new destination.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)