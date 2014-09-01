Edgar Davids: 'Juventus sold my heir'

Edgar Davids has released a long an interesting interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of Juventus’ Champions League clash against Barcelona. The former Dutch star knows both sides very well as he had been playing for both clubs during his playing career.



“I spent more years at Juventus but I love Barcelona too, my time in Turin and Barcelona was the best one of my career. At Barcelona I did put into practice what I had learned at Juve. Both clubs have trusted me, you can’t be a great footballer without this word.”



“Juventus have been unlucky in Champions League. They faced the best teams of the moment [Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid last season], it’s like a race Senna vs Schumacher race. Juventus played a great first half in Cardiff before they collapsed.”



Talking about the ‘next Davids’, the former Juve star said: “They used to have him, it’s Arturo Vidal. He is actually better than me. He is an attacking and defensive midfielder who can score 10 goals each season. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

