Edin Dzeko admits Roma miss new Liverpool star

Roma star Edin Dzeko was not impressed by the giallorossi performance against Atletico Madrid yesterday night.



The Serie A side giants managed to hold the Colchoneros to a 0-0 draw which, however, was not seen as a good result by the Bosnian striker.



“We did some nice things tonight but we need to do more especially in the final minutes. We had troubles against Inter and the same happened tonight.”



“I scored many goals last season. It will be tougher this season because I don’t touch as many balls as I used to do last season.”



“I think we miss Totti but we need [new Liverpool star] Salah as well. He used to play close to me and now it’s all different. We must be patients with this new system and improve as a team, all together.”



​Dzeko managed 29 Serie A goals last season becoming Italy’s top scorer in the 2016/17 campaign.

