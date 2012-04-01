Edin Dzeko: "Thank you Chelsea but Roma is my home"

Roma's Bosnian international striker Edin Dzeko was interviewed by Bosnian outlet Klix where he spoke about the failed transfer to Premier League club Chelsea.



The former Manchester City man confirmed that negotiations were ongoing but: "It’s true that negotiations were being conducted, and that’s all I can say on the subject. There was a lot of speculation, as well as false and even funny claims. I was really flattered by the interest from Chelsea, a club I really respect and admire. In the past few weeks a lot of stories have circulated about me leaving Roma and yet I’m still here. In the end I’m happy to stay at Roma, because Rome has become my home and an indelible part of my life. From the first day they’ve accepted me in Rome in an unreal way and I will never forget that, I’m tied to this city by some of the happiest moments of my life. I felt the joy of fatherhood for the first time here when my little girl Una was born, and my son Dani was born here too. Roma is part of my life now, and it always will be."



Dzeko then turned to Roma's dip in form saying that: "I believe we have many more beautiful moments ahead of us and that we’ll succeed in achieving our objectives together. Roma is my family and I’m happy to keep wearing the Giallorossi shirt. The fact is we haven’t won the in the league for a long time, which is very frustrating for us. We’ve been unlucky in several games though, and I think we have the strength and quality to get out of this crisis. We’re all working hard to get back onto the winning track right away, but of course it won’t be easy. We have the quality though, and I think it’s a case of when not if we’ll end this negative run and find a winning rhythm."