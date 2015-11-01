Edin Dzeko will 'refuse to take next AS Roma penalty'

AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko fluffed a penalty pick in his side’s 2-0 win over Crotone on Sunday afternoon. The Bosnian striker, however, managed one goal later on to make it 18 in Serie A this season. The former Manchester City striker is now the leading scorer of the Italian league with two goals more than Gonzalo Higuain and Mauro Icardi.

Dzeko’s mistake from the spot was his second one this season.



Talking to Mediaset Premium at the end of the game, Dzeko said: “Crotone did not have one single chance but we won and that’s the only thing that matters. We did what we had to and that’s important.”



“The next time we will be awarded a penalty, however, I won’t kick it. I’ll let one of my teammates do it instead. These things [missing penalties] can happen in football. It is nothing serious.”



​Dzeko has 25 goals in all competitions for AS Roma so far this season.

