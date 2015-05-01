Edinson Cavani set to sign new €10m-a-year PSG deal

PSG star Edinson Cavani is set to sign a contract extension with the club. The Uruguay International has not struggled to fill the boots of Zlatan Ibrahimovic having scored 24 goals in just as much games so far this season.



The Ligue1 giants have decided to reward their ruthless striker with a new contract expiring in 2022. Cavani’s current deal runs until June 2018. The former Napoli ace is set to receive a huge pay rise as, according to Sky Italia, he’s now going to earn € 10 million-a-year plus add-ons.



The 29-year-old striker is determined to commit his future to the club as his new deal will expire when Cavani will be 34. PSG are going to announce the player’s contract extension in the next few hours as an economic agreement between the two parties has been found already. Cavani’s new PSG deal will not include any release clause.

