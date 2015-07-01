Whether by adoring materialists or your calculated thief meticulously planning his next heist, jewels are wanted commodities. People will scour the globe looking for the rarest, most colorful and in the end -- most valuable. These days, one must not search very far past a northern city in Italy to find perhaps the most sought after and beautifully crafted stone of them all -- Paulo Dybala.

Since ‘La Joya’ joined Juve back in the summer of 2015 for a fee of €32 million the spotlight has centered brightly on the baby faced Argentinian. Almost immediately, the 21-year old was assigned the departing Andrea Pirlo’s number 21 shirt.



More than a piece of garment, it embodied some of the best Italian calcio had to offer and one of the chief architects in Juve’s revival from the ashes to the class of the league. If that wasn’t challenging enough, his compatriot, Carlos Tevez, would soon depart as well, bestowing even more responsibility upon Dybala. If Juventini were worried about how their new acquisition would react, those fears would soon be quelled.



In his debut in the Supercoppa Italiana against Lazio, Dybala came on as a 61st-minute substitute for Kingsley Coman. He scored the second goal in the 73rd minute, propelling his new side to a 2–0 win in Shanghai. He would end up finishing the season as Juventus’ top scorer with 23 goals in all competitions and 19 goals in Serie A, as the club again celebrated another Scudetto victory.

Going into the summer of 2016, the excitement was reaching a fever pitch throughout the plaza’s and narrow alleys of Torino. Dybala and Pogba, both under the age of 24, both becoming the faces of Serie A. It was a dream tandem, who together had in one year already conquered a peninsula and now had a whole continent in their sights.



Despite the fact that rumours had been circulating for the better part of a year that Pogba had a wandering eye, he had recently renewed his contract with the

Now, those same rumours are beginning to circulate around Juve’s latest shining star. Like any other of the world's best players, Real Madrid and Barcelona are surely to follow. Their tentacles have no limit on their reach and what they want they usually get. But I am here to calm your fears and explain the 5 reasons why Dybala will not follow Pogba and leave this summer.

He is about to sign a contract extension

Juve’s logo change is a power move

When Juventus introduced their new logo a few weeks back the immediate reaction was almost exclusively anger. Club purists down all the way to your most casual supporters were dismayed, a typical reaction that most modern designs illicit due to being viewed as too elementary and/or throwing an avalanche on the club’s history.



What many failed to realize is that in this continuously-changing global landscape, football clubs have to fight in order to distinguish themselves from the rest.



The reason clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester United are so big is that they’re competitiveness stretches far beyond the pitch. The club has now made a logo that is versatile not only for its kits, but also for streetwear all the way down to mobile phone cases.



These new revenue streams will allow the club to sign even more top shelf talent, transforming a club that competes for all trophies year-in-and-year-out from a hope to an expectation.

It’s only a matter of time before he is the face of Serie A

Let’s face it, while Serie A is incredibly exciting and technically gifted the lack of personable, recognizable stars has faded drastically over the past decade. Yes their is still Gigi Buffon and Francesco Totti but both are in the twilight of their careers and won’t be around much longer to continue carrying the torch.



That mantle will be there for the taking and the most logical candidate is Dybala himself. For starters, he’s young and looks like a cool guy you would want to be around.



Although Gonzalo Higuain might be every bit the player, can you really see yourself setting the town on fire with

Italy has really become Paulo’s home

Dybala may have only came to Italy in 2012 when he signed for Palermo, but deep down there was always a little bit of the boot inside of him. That connection comes from his great-grandmother, Da Messa, who was born in the province of Naples.



He has learned to speak the language almost effortlessly, has a close-knit group of friends, and has really appeared to have taken a liking to Italy’s culture and way of life. His time there has shaped him from the pimply faced boy into today's grown man, memories that will be extremely tough to leave behind.

The grass is not always greener on the other side

Leaving an already good situation can be risky business in the sport of football and one wouldn’t have to look much further than Dybala’s ex-teammate Paul Pogba. So far, the Frenchman's tenure with Manchester United has been underwhelming to say the least and, the pressure of living up to his massive transfer fee can be a weight even Goliath would struggle to lift.



While Real Madrid and Barcelona can probably lay claim to being the two strongest sides in the world, he would have no where near the creative liberty and position flexibility like he has at Juve.



Finally, 2018 is a World Cup year, meaning that any potential move would be a huge risk for a player who is trying desperately to crack the starting XI of the