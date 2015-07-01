Over the last few years, the January transfer window has failed to see any major deals that change the landscape of the season. As the month draws to a close, the footballing world has seen very little movement of players as clubs understandably do not want to sell their best players halfway through the campaign.

No exception to this is London, where the normal hustle and bustle of the capital has so far appeared rather quiet in terms of transfer activity. Only the Dimitri Payet saga at West Ham is making the headlines, as his move to Marseille was finalised in the last days of the window.

Away from the drama in the East End and just up the north circular is North London, home to title chasing Tottenham and Arsenal - who sit 3

With Transfer Deadline Day coming and going without much fanfare, only Arsenal made a signing, and that was 20-year-old Cohen Bramall from non-league Hednesford which did not get fans particularly excited. Spurs - currently unbeaten in 7 league games - didn't even add anyone.

Even more remarkably, the Gunners were unable to get rid of some deadweight, Mathieu Debuchy and Carl Jenkinson not able to drum up much interest in their services.

Whilst I understand why Arsenal and Spurs were not looking to make any major additions, a big-money signing - or even just a bid - could have put some pressure on the likes of Chelsea and allow them to display their ambitions for the title. This could have provided an edge and could be the difference for either side.

Spurs could have done with another striker or an attacking player - Real Madrid’s Isco fitting the bill perfectly. His wasted talent would have create problems for any team and would have added some extra bite to their front line.

For Arsenal’s sake, signing Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to new contracts would have showed their intent and highlighted that they do mean business this season, and are not happy to settle for a 4

It's a big pity: in the past, January signings for these clubs have made a huge impact, especially in 2009 when Spurs re-signed Jermaine Defoe from Portsmouth and Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign Andrei Arshavin.



Both players had an influence and allowed Spurs to rocket up the table and finish 8

However, I feel that both clubs have enough quality about them to continue their title challenges. If anything, a new signing could upset the balance. It is Arsenal who are the weaker of the two sides, as once again their weaknesses continue to cause cracks in their campaign. Spurs, on the other hand, need to hope that Harry Kane does not get injured as the business end of the season approaches.

Nevertheless, it will be an interesting and exciting end of the season for these two bitter rivals, who will push Chelsea all the way for the biggest prize in English football. New signings or not.