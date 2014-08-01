Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Mata, Martial, Zlatan. #MUFC — Away Day Sleepers (@AwayDaySleepers) February 26, 2017

United

Southampton

today's

hoping

earn

their

silverware

Jose

Mourinho

Devils

meet

opponent

knocked

straight

Claude

Puel's

beating

And here is Southampton's lineup, with former Juventus man Martin Caceres not being included despite some talk to the contrary.ManchesterfaceinEFL Cup final,tofirstof theera.The Redanthat hasout fourPremier League teams to get this far,menLiverpool 2-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals.Follow our live updates here!