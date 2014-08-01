EFL Cup Final: Manchester United - Southampton | Live Commentary and Lineups
26 February at 16:401532 GMT: LIVE LINEUPS and UPDATES:
And here is Southampton's lineup, with former Juventus man Martin Caceres not being included despite some talk to the contrary.
Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Mata, Martial, Zlatan. #MUFC— Away Day Sleepers (@AwayDaySleepers) February 26, 2017
1527 GMT: Manchester United face Southampton in today's EFL Cup final, hoping to earn their first silverware of the Jose Mourinho era.
Southampton XI: Forster, Cedric, Yoshida, Stephens, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini #EFLCupFinal— Newstalk Sport (@NewstalkSport) February 26, 2017
The Red Devils meet an opponent that has knocked out four straight Premier League teams to get this far, Claude Puel's men beating Liverpool 2-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals.
