Egypt legend confirms Real Madrid interest in Salah
17 April at 14:05Egyptian football legend Mido has confirmed the interest of Real Madrid in Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.
The 25-year-old Salah joined Liverpool from Serie A giants Roma in the previous summer for a big money fee. He is currently Europe's highest goal-getter this season and has found the back of the net 39 times in all competitions for the Anfield based club.
And Egyptian football legend Mido has all but confirmed Real Madrid's interest in the forward, amidst reports linking Salah to the Los Blancos. Mido told Mundo Deportivo:
Real Madrid want him. We have seen the bad performances of Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in the 4-4-2, but Salah will make it work."
"I know a lot of people will not agree with this, but Salah is the best player in the history of Egyptian football. His mentality is much better than mine. When I was young, I didn't get any advise. And that hurt me later."
"I was afraid he might fail at Liverpool, but I think he is ready to move to the next level."
Kaustubh Pandey
