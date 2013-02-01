Egyptian FA president fuels speculation Liverpool star could join Real Madrid

During an interview with a broadcaster in his homeland, Egyptian Football Association president Hany Amo Rida discussed the future of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. The 25-year-old has been in superb form for the Reds since joining from Roma last summer, which has inevitably led to speculation that he could join one of European football’s true heavyweights come the end of the season.



Amo Rida did little to dampen such claims, by saying: “There is a real chance he could play for Real Madrid next year. The Spaniards will make an offer for him.” Of course, it is common knowledge that Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez is determined to strengthen his side’s attack, with reports suggesting he could be willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale. With that in mind, Salah could well be the ideal man to help lead the 12-time European Cup winners into a new era.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)