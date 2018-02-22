Real Madrid have won their three league trips to Eibar, scoring 10 goals on aggregate (3.3 on average).



However, Real Madrid lost their most recent La Liga away trip to Espanyol (0-1) – ending of seven games unbeaten on the road (W3 D4).



Eibar have failed to beat Real Madrid in their seven La Liga meetings (D1 L6), scoring just two goals.



Real Madrid have only won three of their last nine league away games (D4 L2), failing to score in three them.



Real Madrid are unbeaten in the Basque Country since March 2015 (0-1 against Athletic), since then they have played in Euskadi on 10 occasions, (W9 D1).



Eibar have lost only two of their last eleven league games at Ipurúa (W6 D3), both losses coming against the top two teams (Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid).



Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more than 30 goals in each of the last nine campaigns in all competitions. Only Lionel Messi has a longer current run (10).



The Portuguese player has been directly involved in four goals in his two league visits at Ipurua (three goals and one assist).