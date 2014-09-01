As he gets ready for his final Clasico, Barcelona coach Luis Enrique remains convinced his side can take all three points from the Santiago Bernabeu this evening to fire the Catalan’s right back into title contention.



Defeat for the Blaugrana will almost certainly hand their bitter rivals the Liga crown but in his pre-match press-conference Enrique explained that; “As a manager [El Clasico] gives me the chance to bring huge joy to the supporters, it's a game people always remember, a special game”.



“But ultimately it's the same as any other game – the preparation, the build-up. We analyse the opponent and obviously we know this opponent perfectly. We try to control the players' emotions and go out there and play the best football we can”.