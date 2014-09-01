Barcelona has announced that Brazilian superstar Neymar has not been included in the squad to face Real Madrid this evening. The Catalan side had hoped to get an eleventh hour reprieve to get the players red card overturned from the 2-0 defeat at Malaga two weeks ago but his appeal has ultimately failed.



After reports suggested that coach Luis Enrique may defy football association rules and include Neymar in the squad, the club issued a statement this morning outlining the current situation;



"Due to the legal uncertainty caused by the TAD not making a decision prior to 12 hours before tonight's game, and to focus all attention on sporting matters, the club has chosen not to select the player, Neymar Jr.

