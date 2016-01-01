Real Madrid boss Zinedine was in buoyant mood ahead of this evening’s Clasico showdown against Barcelona. Here are the highlights of Saturday’s press-conference;



On preparation – “We’re used to this. It’s another game. It takes a lot out of you but we’re eager to carry on doing what we’ve been doing.”



On Gareth Bale - “He will be with the squad. You’ll see the team on Sunday.”



On the effect of Champions League football last week - “There are people who probably think that we are confident because of Tuesday but that’s not the case. We are focused on the game and we’re not going to think about what came before or what come afterwards. We want to do our best to win our game.”



On who is favourite – “No because it’s a game that you have to play to win, you have to fight, to work hard… we’re not favourites.”



On his first Clasico home fixture as coach – “It’s always special. There are three points at stake. When the referee blows the whistle we are going to have to manage the game and that’s it.”



On whether the outcome will be decisive – “I don’t think it will be decisive whatever happens. We have seven finals to play and the first of those is tomorrow. From here until the end of the season we’ll take it game by game. All of our fixtures are important and this one won’t decide anything.”



On Ronaldo – “Physically and mentally he’s ready to play a great game, as all of the players are. We always talk about Cristiano in the big games and he has always shown what he can do, like he did on Tuesday and possibly we’ll see it again on Sunday. The energy he transmits to the group is incredible.”