Even by the great Lionel Messi’s standards, his two goals in Sunday night’s Clasico meeting with Real Madrid (the second coming in the last seconds of the game) were extraordinary. The Argentine superstar now has 500 career goals with Barcelona and his side’s 3-2 win over their bitter rivals now opens up the Spanish title race once again.



His boss, Luis Enrique, was naturally full of praise for the little magician in the post-match press-conference as he explained to reporters that; “He allowed us to have superiority in midfield, we wanted him on ball as often as possible”.



“It was more difficult in the middle with lots of bodies in there, but he managed to do it for the first goal. It went as we'd hoped.

“Messi even makes a difference when he's at home having dinner. He's the best of all time and I have seen a lot of games of football - and videos. Now people are better prepared [for him] and he makes the difference. And this was his 500th goal!"



"Just imagine, his 500th goal coming here, a winner in the 92nd minute at the Santiago Bernabeu. It's very nice for Leo and it's nice for everyone associated with Barca."



His team-mate Andres Iniesta was also full of praise as he stated that it was honour and a blessing” to play alongside him.