Mourinho's United are ready to take on FC Rostov in the Europa league. The first leg between these two clubs ended in a 1-1 draw as United got one away goal. Rostov will now face United in Manchester as Mourinho's club will be fired up. The Red Devils are coming off a 1-0 loss to Chelsea this past week but results have been better of late. They are currently sixth in the EPL but they do have a few games in hand on some of their direct rivals as Mourinho's club are trying to climb back up the standings. Ibrahimovic will get to nod upfront as he has been in terrific form for United this season. Pogba will also get the start as kick-off is set for 21h05 Italy time and you can watch the game with us here.



Confirmed Manchester United-Rostov starting lineups:



Manchester United: Romero, Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Rojo, Herrera, Blind, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic.



Rostov: Medvedev, Bayramyan, Mevlja, Navas, Kudryashov, Terentyev, Noboa, Prepelita, Erokhin, Azmoun, Poloz.



