Roma are set to take on Lyon in what should be a very exciting game in the Europa league. Lyon won the first leg by a 4-2 score as Roma will need to score many goals tonight if they are to comeback in this tie. Spalletti will be using a 4 man back-line tonight as Dzeko will get the go upfront. On the other hand, Lyon will use a similar formation to the one they first used against Roma the last time these clubs met. Roma will have to watch out for Tolisso and Lacazette as they have been in solid form for the French club. Kick-off is set for 21H05 Italy time as you can watch the game with us here.



Confirmed Roma-Lyon starting lineups:



Roma: Alisson, Rudiger, Fazio, Manolas, Bruno Peres, De Rossi, Strootman, Mario Rui, Salah, Nainggolan, Dzeko.



Lyon: Lopes, Jallet, Mammana, Diakhaby, Morel, Tousart, Gonalons, Cornet, Tolisso, Valbuena, Lacazette.



