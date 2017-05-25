Former Colombian soccer player Carlos "El Pibe" Valderrama spoke to the press during the opening of the global symposium on the present and future of football in South America, which included legends of South American football just one week ago. In the headquarters of the Conmebol in Luque (Paraguay), the president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), Alejandro Domínguez, today highlighted the agenda, order and implementation of technologies as the axis of his management at the head of "a new Conmebol" whose renewed corporate image was presented this Wednesday in Assumption.

Carlos Valderrama is in the news again, this time speaking to El Heraldo via As.com, about the situation of James Rodriguez in Real Madrid. The ex player believes that the best thing for his compatriot is to leave this summer.

ON JAMES, BEST TO GO - "James has already played three years in Madrid, La Liga and won the Champions League, [it is time] to go live another experience. He has quality to play in any team."

ON FALCAO AND CHINESE FOOTBALL - "Falcao is not a fool, after recovering will he go to China? He will go when he is 36 or 40. If he leaves, he has to find a better team than Monaco. He is the captain on the field, there is the Champions League, there is the World Cup. He wants to play in both, but [where he goes] is his decision. "

POSITIVE TIME FOR COLOMBIANS IN EUROPE - "That's what we wanted, that our stars shine. They continue to give us that joy and open the doors to other Colombians."