As the last Star Wars movie "The last Jedi" made it's appearance in the movie theatres, Stephan El Shaarawy said that Andrea Pirlo and Alessandro Del Piero are his "masters" and that he hopes that they will give him and his Roma side the potential "strength" to beat Shakthar in the UCL! Th ex-Milan star surely seems to be on a Star Wars high indeed. You can view his message to the Roma fans bellow, right here on Calciomercato.com.