Emerging star throws Man Utd future into doubt by putting contract talks on hold
15 February at 12:00Emerging Manchester United star Marcus Rashoford has put new contract talks on hold, according to various reports in England. The former U21 England International is reportedly not happy with his game time at the Old Trafford so far this season and will be discussing his future at the club at the end of the season.
Rashford has spread 1685 minutes onto 31 season appearances in all competitions with Manchester United so far this season managing six goals in that time. The 19-year-old, however, fears that ‘his career is going backwards’ under José Mourinho.
Rashford signed a £ 50k-a-week deal last summer but has put new contract talks on hold. According to The Times, Manchester United are willing to double Rashoford’s salary but the Englishman wants to be given more game time before signing a new contract with the Red Devils.
The 19-year-old Manchester United contract runs until 2020. He has one goal in six appearances with senior England national team.
