Emerson tapped to make Chelsea debut

Emerson Palmieri will make his Chelsea debut on Friday, having been included in the starting XI for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Hull City at Stamford Bridge, while Eden Hazard has been left out of the squad.



Antonio Conte clearly has half-an-eye on the Champions League match against Barcelona on Tuesday having rested Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, Thibaut Courtois and Andreas Christensen from the match day squad.



In their place come a host of youngsters on the bench but the 17-year-old Ethan Ampadu is the only one who makes the starting line up.



Olivier Giroud made his first start for the club on Monday against West Brom and continues in the line up again in the competition that he has won three times.



The brother of the Chelsea academy product Nathaniel Chalobah, Trevoh makes the bench, him and Kyle Scott would make their debuts if they come onto the pitch.

