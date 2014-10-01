Emery admits unhappy winger can leave PSG in January

PSG manager Unai Emery has talked to French media about the club’s transfer activity in January. The Ligue1 giants have already registered the signing of Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg and the arrival of the Germany star could take some game time off former Real Madrid man Jese who is already struggling to play consistently in Paris.



The Spanish winger is not happy about his situation in Paris as he has only played 368 minutes so far this season. AS Roma are said to be in transfer talks to sign the former Real Madrid winger who switched the Bernabeu with the Parc des Princes last summer for € 25 million.



The player, however, is rumoured to prefer a move back to Spain (Las Palmas) rather than a transfer to another new league. PSG boss Unay Emery has confirmed that Jese is likely to leave Paris in the current transfer window.



“There is a chance to see Jese leave PSG. I’ve talked to him and he needs to play consistently to recover self-confidence. There are concrete chances to sell him in January.”