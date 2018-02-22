Emery confident PSG can win Champions League "one day"

Unai Emery remained confident that Paris Saint-Germain can win the Champions League in the future after his team crashed out in the round of 16 with a defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday.



Despite massive spending since Qatar Sports Investments bought the club, PSG have not advanced past the quarterfinals in Europe's elite club competition in the past six seasons.



Under Emery, PSG have now exited in the round of 16 two years in a row, but the manager said the club's future remains bright.



"We all want to win this competition quickly. We'll continue with patience, and build a team that can win," he said.



"I'm sure this team can win the Champions League. The supporters will see that Paris will win this competition one day.



"Losing to Madrid is not a disappointment, but going out in the last 16 is. But, the first leg was the key because we were better over the first 80 minutes than them.