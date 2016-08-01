Emery gives Inter Pastore transfer boost
28 January at 14:30Psg manager Unai Emery answered a few questions about the January transfer strategies of the Ligue 1 giants on Saturday night.
The Spaniard was asked his thoughts on the future of Javier Pastore who is one of the nerazzurri transfer targets.
“The window is open and anything can happen. I talked to [Psg director of football] Antero Henrique. He told me there are no news yet. I know Javier has talked to media and I can say that I am happy with him. I want him to stay but at the end of the day the club and him have the last word”, Emery told BeInsports.
Before Emery’s interview, Pastore had openly admitted to be willing to join Inter in January: " I want to play more since my objective is to participate in this summer's World Cup. PSG? I am happy here but at the same time, I know that I risk losing out on the World Cup. I don't know what will happen and yes there is a lot of talk about Inter Milan but let's see. If I do leave, I would love to return to Italy since I know that league well. Even so, there isn't any decisions that have been made yet...", Pastore said.
Inter director of football has also recently confirmed talks with Pastore and Psg.
