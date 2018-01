Psg manager Unai Emery answered a few questions about the January transfer strategies of the Ligue 1 giants on Saturday night.The Spaniard was asked his thoughts on the future of Javier Pastore who is one of the nerazzurri transfer targets.“The window is open and anything can happen. I talked to [Psg director of football] Antero Henrique. He told me there are no news yet. I know Javier has talked to media and I can say that I am happy with him. I want him to stay but at the end of the day the club and him have the last word”, Emery told BeInsports. ​Before Emery’s interview, Pastore had openly admitted to be willing to join Inter in January: " I want to play more since my objective is to participate in this summer's World Cup. PSG?. I don't know what will happen and yes there is a lot of talk about Inter Milan but let's see. If I do leave, I would love to return to Italy since I know that league well. Even so, there isn't any decisions that have been made yet...", Pastore said.