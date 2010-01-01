Emery is right to drop Neymar

Officially, Neymar has been ruled out from Paris St. Germain’s clash with Montpellier this weekend due to a minor injury. Unofficially, however, he’s being taught a valuable lesson after this past weekend’s much-publicized spat with teammate Edinson Cavani.



On Friday, the soccer world was rocked by news that the €220 million euro striker has not been selected by manager Unai Emery for this weekend’s match. According to the club, the Brazilian suffered a minor foot injury that requires rest, and that he’ll be available to take on Bayern Munich in next week’s Champions League match. Observant soccer fans, however, will likely point to the dust up with Cavani as the true reason behind his absence.



It was reported that Neymar apologized to the team on Wednesday before Dani Alves took everyone to dinner that night to reconcile any differences. However, Emery is completely justified in punishing Neymar for causing an unnecessary distraction.



Though he is the most expensive player in the world, he will not be able to lift the Champions League trophy, that PSG craves, alone. He will need those around him to support, and carry much of the burden that lays ahead.



By publicly questioning Cavani’s role on the club, Neymar put himself above his teammates. Cavani has been with the club since 2013, and is it’s unquestioned offensive leader. In 139 appearances for the French giant, he has deposited 95 goals and helped them win multiple trophies.



Soccer, like other aspects of life, should be a meritocracy. Of course, things don’t always work out that way, but one cannot fault Emery for trying to maintain it. In reality, PSG should win this weekend without Neymar, and their match against Bayern is much more important. Regardless, in the grand scheme of the Ligue 1 campaign, one match will not affect PSG’s fortunes. It’s much better in the long run for club cohesion to be maintained.

Matthew Klimberg