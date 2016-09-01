Emery: ‘Referee spoiled the game of PSG’

PSG boss Unai Emery talked to media after PSG’s incredible defeat to Barcelona. The Ligue1 giants had won their opening Champions League last-16 tie for 4-0 against Barcelona but lost for 6-1 the return leg yesterday night with the blugrana scoring the last three in the final seven minutes.



“We lost a big opportunity”, Emery said.



“In the first half we couldn’t play as well as we did in the first game. We should have had more personality with the ball possession and with the run. You have to give them some credit as well. They pressed very high up the pitch and they were very close to each other. We did mistakes for their first two goals.”



“In the second half the game changed. I was calmer because the team was playing better than in the first half and the lads had more personality. We were more in control of the pitch to create more danger. We could have scored a second one but then referee’s decisions have spoiled our game. I don’t know if right or wrong, but they have affected us for sure because in their danger area it was no penalty and in our area it was penalty. This decisions can be very heavy in a big and important game like today.”

