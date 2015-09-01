Emery responds to Conte rumours: 'I don't think about my future at PSG'
19 January at 16:05Unai Emery has come out to say that he “doesn’t think about the future” amid speculation that PSG are looking elsewhere.
Antonio Conte is one name that has been linked to the Paris Saint-Germain bench, as well as that of Andre Villas Boas (who worked with sporting director Antero Henrique when they were in Porto together) and Roberto Mancini.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of PSG’s weekend trip to Lyon, the Spaniard said that he was “living the moment. I am making the most of every moment.
“It’s true that I don’t think of the future, I’m very happy here, and it’s a personal challenge for me.
“I’m focussing on work each and every day, so that I can make the most of everything.
“Every game at the Parc [des Princes] is huge. I really want to do great things here. I am calm.”
Though he admitted this morning that he had never had contact with PSG, Roberto Mancini said in an interview that he was open to moving there: “I would like to coach PSG and it is possible, why not? Today they have a good coach who works well but in football you never know."
