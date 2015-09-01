Unai Emery has come out to say that he

Antonio Conte is one name that has been linked to the Paris Saint-Germain bench, as well as that of Andre Villas Boas (who worked with sporting director Antero Henrique when they were in Porto together) and Roberto Mancini.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of PSG’s weekend trip to Lyon, the Spaniard said that he was “living the moment. I am making the most of every moment.

“It’s true that I don’t think of the future, I’m very happy here, and it’s a personal challenge for me.

“I’m focussing on work each and every day, so that I can make the most of everything.

“Every game at the Parc [des Princes] is huge. I really want to do great things here. I am calm.”

Though he admitted this morning that he had never had contact with PSG, Roberto Mancini said in an interview that he was open to moving there: “