Emery to leave Psg? Mbappé: "It's the management who will decide..."

PSG are doing very well in the French Ligue 1 as they have a 14 point lead on second placed Monaco in the standings. Even so, Unai Emery's position is in doubt as the French club were knocked out of the UCL by Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid. After investing heavy amounts of money this past summer on players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, the PSG management were expecting to go further in the UEFA Champions league. Unai Emery's position is now in heavy doubt as time will tell if he will remain on as their head coach. In an interview with Téléfoot, Kylian Mbappé spoke about Emery's future at the club, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Emery? He is a good coach but it isn't me who will decide his future. This will be up to the management and the ownership group. My job is to focus on our results on the pitch...".