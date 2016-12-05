Emily Ratajkowski attends Juventus’ new club crest ceremony – in picture
17 January at 18:40Emily Ratajkowski attended Juventus’ new club crest ceremony last night in Milan. The America model was one of the event’s special guests and posted a picture on his official Instagram account minutes before the beginning of the ceremony.
Juventus’ unveiled their new crest yesterday night announcing that it will be put on the team’s new kit from the 2017/18 campaign. The new logo of the club will officially replace the current one from the 1st of July.
