Empoli boss admits his players deliberately wasted time to seal win against AC Milan

Empoli boss Giovanni Martusciello was comprehensively delighted with his lads’ 2-1 away win against AC Milan and did nothing to hide his happiness when talking to reporters at the end of the game. “We player a great game”, the Italian manager told Premium Sport on Sunday, shortly after the final whistle.



“We will celebrate now because we’ve beaten a great team but we’ll be focused on the next match from tomorrow. Crotone also won today but it’s not problem for us because we are fighting for an important achievement.”



“I know Montella protested because our players lost some time during the game. I think he’s right because my players did waste time and sometimes they exaggerated. However, I think a team also need these tricks to win these sort of games and anyway the referee added seven minutes of adding time at the end of the second half.”



​Empoli are now five points above the drop zone whilst AC Milan are enjoying a two point lead over seventh-placed Inter.

